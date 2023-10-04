Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (10/04/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Evening conditions will feature scattered clouds with a couple of passing showers affecting I-75 and eastern Big Bend counties. Any rain will be brief and light, with no overwhelming hazards. Clouds will disperse as the evening goes on, with more breaks of clear sky late. Patchy clouds are possible Thursday morning. A little more moisture around will lead to morning temps falling to the mid to upper 60s. Highs Thursday will reach the mid and upper 80s with a partly cloudy sky for the afternoon. Again, another couple of showers can stream in from the Atlantic into eastern counties. We'll have broader cloudiness Friday ahead of a cold front that will cause widely scattered showers to enter from the west by the afternoon. This front will cause a sharp cooling trend over the weekend, with Saturday's highs in the lower 80s, falling into the 70s Sunday afternoon, while lows will be in the 50s early next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist