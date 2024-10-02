Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (10/02/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The late-afternoon patchy clouds will start clearing once we get toward sunset, but the clear trend will likely be temporary. The beginning of the Jewish New Year this evening will be pleasant as temperatures go from the low to mid 80s by sunset to late-night temps in the 70s. Thursday morning lows will be in the upper 60s to near 70° with a few more clouds flowing overhead.

A wavering stalled front to our south will connect with increasing moisture from the south to produce areas of cloudiness, but only a few showers by the afternoon. Highs will still manage to reach the upper 80s to around 90°. Rain activity will be spotty and non-severe.

We get a kick of tropical moisture near the Panhandle Friday which can result in a few more areas of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Coverage tends to favor coastal and western locations, while inland areas will have a chance for an isolated shower.

This sort of pattern holds into the weekend. While clouds will be widespread with intermittent sunlight, the highest chance for showers and a thunderstorm or two will be placed near the coast and into eastern counties around Interstate 75.

Gulf unsettled will not have a high impact here; read the latest expectations in today's Tropics check article.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist