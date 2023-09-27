Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (09/27/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Winds from the northeast are bringing some dry air into most locations north of Interstate 10, and that's helping to hold off on broader rain development and coverage this evening. Showers will be more likely to occur near the coastline and neighborhoods just inland from there. Cloud cover will persist with a chance for occasional mist with the thickest cloud cover in the morning. Temperatures will be in the 70s for most of the evening, falling slowly toward 70° and the upper 60s before sunrise. Highs Thursday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s as sunshine is expected to be limited and warming considerably slowed down. Clouds will break more obviously toward the weekend with more of that dry flow overcoming leftover moisture; a few showers are possible Friday and over the weekend mainly in the far southeastern Big Bend.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist