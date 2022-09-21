Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (09/21/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The scattered cloudiness present in the afternoon sky will dissipate by the early evening hours. With drier air and a clear sky overnight, the heat from today will quickly be released, allowing 70s to show up on thermometers a little after sunset. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s inland to lower 70s coast and southeast. Thursday presents the last bit of heat-enhancing high pressure, creating areas of full sunshine and hot conditions in the peak of the afternoon. Highs will range from the low 90s east to upper 90s tri-state and west. A cold front enters the region Friday to break the heat spell, cast a few clouds, and cause isolated few showers. The weekend will be dry and seasonably warm with slightly cooler mornings deeper in the 60s. Next week's weather from Wednesday and beyond will be dictated by a tropical system (likely a hurricane) expected to be in the southern Gulf of Mexico.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist