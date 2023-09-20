Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (09/20/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It will be considerably cloudy for coastal areas, with thinner cloud cover for areas north of the state line this evening. An unsettled pattern south of here is stirring up moisture and cloudiness which will affect temperature trends tonight. Shower activity has been scratching the shoreline, where the highest risk for some raindrops lies this evening. Forecast temperatures will gradually fall out of the 80s and into the 70s later this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 60s inland to around 70° in northern Florida communities. Moisture will further gather around a developing low-pressure system off the Florida east coast Thursday, meaning we'll have passing clouds and a slight chance for some hit-or-miss showers in the eastern parts of the region. Highs will be in the mid 80s. The east coast system will bring in a north to northeast wind flow over our area and promote a drier spell that stretches into the weekend.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist