Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (09/18/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Areas of rain have been scattered around the region again late today, with downpours lining up along the state line neighborhoods and causing the chance for localized flooding. These spots will taper off as night falls. Leftover clouds will start breaking, at least partially, overnight.

Forecast readings will be around 80° for rain-free locations this evening, falling into the 70s and leveling off in the low 70s and upper 60s inland.

Northwest winds Thursday will be on the light side, but that flow brings in a drier air mass that will reduce the amount of shower and rain activity. A few pop-up showers are possible in the afternoon in the I-75 and Big Bend counties. Highs will be warm in the upper 80s to around 90°.

This drier trend continues Friday and through the weekend, when rain coverage will be isolated to non-existent. Morning lows can enter the 60s for a few mornings while afternoon highs will be seasonably warm or hot.

For next week, it starts dry and seasonable. Tropical moisture gathering in the Caribbean over the weekend can trigger tropical system development. Those trends will be monitored and analyzed closely over the weekend for future expectations around the Gulf region.

