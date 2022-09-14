Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (09/14/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The early arrival of drier air will make Wednesday evening feel less humid, and the warmth of the air perhaps more tolerable as the sky stays mainly clear and the temperatures start falling around and beyond midnight. Most areas will be in the 80s through the mid-evening time frame, steadily falling into the 70s and reaching the middle 60s for Thursday morning lows. A few thin upper clouds will pass overhead by sunrise. Ample sunshine is forecast through Thursday afternoon with temps rising into the mid and upper 80s, and humidity values will stay on the slightly lower side. A stray shower is possible in the southeast Big Bend along the sea breeze boundary. The weekend has a bit more mugginess returning, along with patchy daytime showers and occasional thunderstorms, with highest chances along the eastern and coastal zones.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist