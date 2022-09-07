Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (09/07/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Today's veil of high- and mid-level clouds is helping to suppress the showers and storms forming late this afternoon. A few isolated cases of rain and thunder are forecast, particularly for areas that have received more sunshine. Limited clearing is expected with overnight lows in the mid and low 70s. A low-pressure system starts to dive into the central Gulf region Thursday, which will tap into a stream of moisture that will flow right into the Big Bend region to close out the week. For Thursday, it will enhance the scattered variety of showers and storms as highs climb into the upper 80s. The broadest rain coverage from the disturbance will be experienced Friday and Saturday with periods of steady rain, occasional longer bouts of heavy rain, a few embedded thunderstorms, and saturated grounds that can trigger local flooding. Rain totals through the weekend will range from one inch in general to over five inches for locations closer to the coast.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist