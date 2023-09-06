Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (09/06/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures that are slightly above average Wednesday afternoon will slide back through the 80s in the evening under a mainly clear sky. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s with light wind as high pressure persists near the region. The high will re-position itself to support a southwest to west wind flow locally as a cold front in the Tennessee Valley moves closer to the tri-state region Thursday afternoon. Showers and storms will develop along and ahead of that front by mid-afternoon; some of the storms can be gusty with downpours that will move southeast through the late-day hours. The front will meander nearby, providing another dose of showers and storms scattered around the area Friday.

