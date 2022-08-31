Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (08/31/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Pockets of heavy rain and frequent lightning are affecting various locations around the Big Bend and state line counties. These are slow-moving areas of unsettled weather that can cause soaked conditions, limited visibility, and hazardous travel with a chance for spot flooding. Rain and storms will subside later this evening, with leftover clouds partially clearing out in the morning hours. Forecast temps this evening will be impacted by areas of rain, with general expectations for lows in the low to mid 70s. Highs Thursday make another run toward the lower 90s, but early developing clouds and rain will prevent some areas from reaching that mark. Another round of downpours and thunderstorms is likely, with rain totals more than one inch in the strongest storms. Occasional rain will be scattered throughout the upcoming holiday weekend.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist