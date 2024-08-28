Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (08/28/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Only a select few locations will encounter heavy rain or lightning and thunder this evening. Those areas will be the inland western Big Bend region and portions of the tri-state/Lake Seminole counties. Isolated rain is also possible east of Interstate 75. Most activity will dissipate by late tonight, leaving a partly cloudy to mostly clear trend for Thursday morning.

With limited rain coverage, temps will stay hot through 8:00, cooling into the 80s and then the 70s by midnight. Morning lows will be in the mid 70s.

High pressure to the north and areas of moisture locally will trigger another hot and humid afternoon Thursday with highs on their way back to the low 90s and the coast and mid to upper 90s inland. Feels-like heat index numbers will be closer to 105° at its afternoon peak. Showers and storms will pop up along the coastal sea breeze and a few isolated interior sections.

The rain cycle will be further reduced over the first few days of the Labor Day weekend with stronger influences from the northern high-pressure system. This will also support afternoon readings above average in the mid to upper 90s. By Labor Day, I see the beginning of an upward trend in rain development and coverage from a nearby cold front that can make parts of next week fairly damp.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist