Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (08/24/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We have another evening with layers of cloud cover and areas of showers and rain, with a couple of thunderstorms mixed in. Conditions won't get too wild, thanks in part to the persistent cloudiness, but in the usual manner, some locations can get soggy quickly with some downpours. Lingering clouds are likely for most of the night ahead as temperatures fall into the 70s and stay there for morning lows. The sun will peek through cloudy zones Thursday before another batch of scattered rain and storm action develops by midday and moves inland through the afternoon, spreading hit-or-miss heavy rain and lightning around the region. Highs will be suppressed again in the mid 80s to around 90°. We'll still deal with days of variable cloudiness and occasional rain and thunder right through the weekend, with highest rain potential coming in the afternoons.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist