Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (08/21/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — AN east to northeast wind pattern around a swirl of low pressure off the First Coast of Florida is creating a few zones of patchy showers and limited thunderstorm opportunities this evening around and east of Interstate 75, along with separate patches of rain near the Chattahoochee River region. Scattered clouds elsewhere will move across various neighborhoods while rain coverage tonight remains low.

Evening temps will fall through the 80s, with 70s showing up by midnight. Morning lows will reach the lower 70s.

Thursday, the nearby low-pressure system will contribute some moisture that will lead to re-developing layers of clouds along with scattered showers and few thunderstorms Thursday. Some of these will affect inland areas before midday, and will help trigger other activity in the warmer times of the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s, considering additional cloudiness and some decrease in sunshine.

Friday and the weekend will transition back into a drier trend for many interior sections of southern Georgia, while scattered showers and storms will form around coastal and eastern areas, as the stalled front to the south will be slow to weaken. This sets up a split precipitation chance pattern next week, where inland areas are likely to be much drier than southern and eastern sections. There are no obvious signs of severe weather coming from any of these occasional thunderstorms.

