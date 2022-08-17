Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (08/17/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The lingering cold front around the state line region is helping to trigger additional spots of heavy rain and lightning activity that will move mainly to the southeast, affecting several local counties into the early evening hours. A few of these storms will kick up wind gusts to near 50 mph, with isolated occurrences of 60-mpg gusts leading to severe thunderstorm concerns. Most of the rain will diminish late tonight leaving patchy clouds and temperatures falling to the low to mid 70s for lows. The front will still be a major factor in the rain development Thursday with highs near the 90° mark, influenced by more clouds and periodic rain and thunder action. Friday will also feature more rainy and stormy times, with multi-day rain accumulations able to exceed 2" in some areas. The weekend will feature occasional showers and storms with a partly cloudy sky.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist