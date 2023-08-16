Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (08/16/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A stalled front over the tri-state area is prompting the start of the pattern of scattered late-afternoon rain and thunderstorms. Most areas of rain will move northeast and remain scattered, but locally heavy rain is likely along with periods of frequent lightning. Wind gusts will accompany the downpours and can be briefly severe. Areas west of the Flint River will encounter drier conditions this evening, and some of that dryness will seep southeastward Thursday, confining daytime storm activity to the coastal and eastern Big Bend counties. Lows tonight will range from the low 70s in southwest Georgia to mid and upper 70s in the southeast Big Bend. Highs Thursday will be around 92° to 98°, warmest where the air become drier. Reduced rain chances stretch into the start of the weekend. Tropical moisture is being tracked early next week and can raise rain chances for some of us by Monday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist