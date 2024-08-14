Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (08/14/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL — A faint cold front is draped over Apalachee Bay late Wednesday afternoon, so most local areas have been experiencing a north wind setup. This makes a difference between humid and very humid conditions. It also helps to zap most rain activity out of the region. Isolated small-scale showers are drifting south near the I-75 corridor, but only select few spots will encounter rain or thunder this evening.

It will be mostly clear to clear late tonight through Thursday morning as temperatures go from near 90° early in the evening to around 80° at midnight. Morning lows will be in the middle 70s for most.

The rain coverage stays in the isolated range for Thursday with the ongoing presence of a drier air flow and east winds. A few showers or storms can stream in from the east-coast Atlantic breeze, clashing with a local sea breeze on the eastern shore of the Big Bend. No more than 30% of the region will encounter rain, with highs in the afternoon topping the middle 90s.

The east to northeast wind through Saturday will decrease the overall moisture amounts, resulting in slightly lower humidity values and rain chances near zero Friday. It won't cause cooler daytime temps, but mornings Friday and Saturday can be closer to 70° for central and eastern zones. A southwest wind will resume by Sunday and shower and storm action will gradually increase early next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist