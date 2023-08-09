Wednesday Evening First To Know Forecast (08/09/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another very hot day is unfolding across the region with an Excessive Heat Warning in effect for the Big Bend and a Heat Advisory for Southern Georgia until 8pm this evening. Feel like temperatures across the Big Bend this afternoon can reach as high as 116 degrees and up to 113 degrees in Southern Georgia. This is due to abundant hot sunshine with high humidity across the region. Make sure to find ways to stay cool, including drinking plenty of water, wearing light-weight and light-colored clothing, and just staying indoors if possible.

Some brief, isolated storms have popped up across parts of the Big Bend this afternoon, but much of the region has remained dry. Overnight, temperatures will fall slowly, staying in the 80s through the early morning hours before bottoming out in the upper 70s. This will make for a very warm and muggy evening, with abundant sunshine tomorrow morning returning temperatures to the 90s by noon tomorrow. Rain chances remain very low for the day tomorrow, with some brief showers possible in the big bend late afternoon tomorrow. Most of the region will see sun for much of the day, helping to raise feel-like temperatures into the triple digits yet again.

In the long-term, storm chances return to average this weekend, with afternoon scattered storms in the forecast. This trend will continue into next week, but high temperatures will remain above average in the mid-to-upper 90s. The heat and humidity remain in the forecast.