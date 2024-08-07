Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (08/07/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL — We remain in a drier and suppressing setup of northwest and west winds that are keeping most areas rain- and storm-free late in the afternoon. A quick-forming and fast-moving pop-up shower or brief storm is possible, but most areas will not encounter such action this evening.

Very warm temps will take time to cool off tonight, so many of us will stay in the 90s this evening and 80s even after midnight. Overnight lows will fall into the upper and mid 70s with a mostly clear sky.

We top out in the mid to upper 90s again Thursday, aided by west winds becoming southwest by later in the day. This shift can support deeper moisture that can send feels-like temps toward 110°. The moisture can also support widely spaced to scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening, though coverage will still be somewhat limited.

The end of this week features a ramp-up in daytime showers and storms, prompted by the approach of a cold front. The front will linger nearby over the weekend, when the height of scattered to numerous rain coverage will be experienced.

Fortunately for us, there are no long-range tropical threats coming our way through the weekend and most of next week, too.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist