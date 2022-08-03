Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (08/03/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Areas of clouds gathering in the eastern side of the region, along with the local Gulf sea breeze, are creating opportunities for rain and thunderstorm action. There will be times of intense rain activity that can cause high accumulations in a short amount of time, triggering localized nuisance flooding. Some stronger wind gusts can come from the strongest storms, but overall coverage will remain scattered and patchy. We'll have some of the storminess lingering into the mid-evening hours, with leftover rain lasting through midnight in some cases. Clouds will partially clear out with nighttime temps reaching lows in the low to mid 70s. Thursday will feature another round of widely spaced and locally heavy thunderstorms and showers with highs returning to the lower 90s. Feels-like values will be in the 100°-105° range before any zones of rain develop this afternoon.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist