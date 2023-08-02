Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (08/02/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Mid-summer heat continues to take a high profile in the local weather setup through the foreseeable future, with daily highs easily into the low to mid 90s. Reaching 100° or more will be more challenging thanks to a pattern of showers and storms that form each day. The rain coverage will vary from day to day, though, leaving several areas tonight and tomorrow without any rainfall while other spots can get drenching downpours and briefly strong wind gusts. Late today, the rain coverage will favor I-75 counties west to the US 319 corridor, and near the seabreeze. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 70s. Thursday's rain activity will depend on east winds, the seabreeze, and daytime temperatures topping the mid 90s and triggering the development of spotty rain and thunder. Better-organized storms are possible over the weekend as they form in the Tennessee Valley and move into the southern Georgia tier of counties, which will influence rain action for northern Florida neighborhoods as well.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist