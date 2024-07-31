Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (07/31/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The pop-up showers and storms are present across a few Big Bend counties this afternoon, with a separate zone of active thunderstorms rolling south-southeast from middle Georgia. These two different boundaries are likely to support more late-afternoon and evening rain and storm action closer to and north of the state line in our southern Georgia tier of counties. Downpours can trigger local flooding issues, and some stronger wind gusts can cause isolated cases of wind gust-related damage and power outages. The activity will subside around midnight, leaving pockets of cloud cover and temps in the 70s for the morning.

Thursday, another set of scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop after a few hours of morning sunshine and heating. There will be a repeat performance of locally heavy rain, isolated stronger storms, and periodic lightning and thunder action.

This pattern stretches into the end of the week, enhanced by an approaching cold front over the weekend. Where that front stalls will determine how much moisture from a currently weak tropical disturbance gets directed for early next week. For now, I believe there will be broader rain coverage, especially in the Florida peninsula. Trends favor a generally weak feature, but there are still several days of forecasting to go before the outlook gets clearer.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist