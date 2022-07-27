TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The usual spotty late-day showers and storms are present, scattered around various parts of the region and causing localized heavy rain and occasional lightning. These spots will dwindle as the night goes on, leading into a partial clearing trend in the morning. Evening temps will vary from the 80s to the 70s, influenced by rain. Overnight lows will be average in the low to mid 70s. Another round of developing scattered showers and storms will sweep across the region from south to north in the daytime hours of Thursday. Highs will still manage to reach around 90° to the lower 90s with times of sunshine. The effects of a high-pressure zone to the east will help lower rain coverage for the weekend, and in turn, cause warmer daytime readings that can top out in the middle 90s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist