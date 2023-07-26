Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (07/26/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The late-day thunderstorm pattern is again producing a limited amount of rainy areas, but they are focused in spotty fashion just inland from the Big Bend coast, and as the seabreeze moves inland, a few more can form near the I-10 corridor. Most interior areas north of the state line will go dry this evening with lingering warmth as temps fall from the 90s through the 80s after sunset. Overnight lows will be close to average in the low to mid 70s with areas of clearer sky. Thursday, the daytime shower and storm cycle will be supported by additional moisture and a southeast wind flow; the bulk of activity will be near the seabreeze zone and across several northern Florida counties between 2 and 8 p.m. Forecast highs will top out in the 90s, but warmer in southern Georgia where showers will be fewer in number. The close of the week features more rounds of scattered to numerous pockets of rain and thunder mixed in with breaks of sunshine, keeping temps closer to the average in the lower 90s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist