Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (07/24/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We will remain in a healthy cycle of moisture, a slightly unsettled upper-level pattern, and the easy development of scattered to numerous showers and storms. Rain activity will be most widespread during the warmer times of day, but even at night and before dawn, a few areas of showers will stream in from the south and southeast. Heavy rain is possible, along with times of lightning. A few briefly strong wind gusts can occur, but organized severe storms should be quite minimal. In between these rounds of scattered rain, we'll experience breaks of clearer sky / sunshine, but considerable cloudiness is anticipated throughout the extent of the week.

Lows tonight will be in the middle 70s. Highs Thursday will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.

We'll still be dodging showers and storms over the weekend, with a greater focus on the afternoon hours for most of the action. Highs will be near average in the lower 90s.

A few eastern zones can get in on a slightly drier trend early next week, but it's not enough to eliminate rain chances for that time frame.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist