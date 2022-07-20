Wednesday evening First to Know forecast (07/20/2022)

Waves of clouds have lingered in many areas late today, with ongoing rain activity along with isolated thunderstorms. Where clouds are prevalent, thunderstorm action will remain limited through the evening. Partial clearing will be gradual to occur overnight. Lows will be in the mid 70s. Breaks of sun come amid patchy clouds and the re-development of showers and storms, still set to move to the northeast through late morning and the afternoon. Highs will manage to reach the upper 80s to lower 90s, especially in areas that get more sunshine. Rain chance take a slight drop over the weekend, but spotty late-afternoon variety of rain and thunder is still possible.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist