Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (07/19/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A zone of high pressure stretching from the southwestern U.S. through the northern Gulf of Mexico is firmly keeping local weather conditions stable and hot, with slow cooling in the evening as the sun sets. A stray and isolated shower or brief storm can form near the seabreeze flow just inland from the coast, but there isn't much support for even that. Temperatures will drop through the 80s late tonight and level off in the mid 70s for morning lows. Expect highs Thursday to top out near 90° at the beach to the upper 90s inland; an isolated 100° reading is possible in the mid-afternoon. Feels-like values will be up to 112° and would trigger a heat advisory. This round of heat lasts into the weekend, but the high-pressure system weakens to allow a disturbance in the Tennessee Valley to move south and cause clouds and rain, picking up in activity starting later Saturday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist