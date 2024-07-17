Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (07/17/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The pattern of rain and storm development remains healthy and will continue to be that way for several more days. Abundant moisture around our region, combined with the usual heating processes and a generally weak upper-level environment, will allow showers and thunder to develop in offshore areas in the morning, triggering additional showers and thunderstorms across many inland areas through late morning and afternoon. No single location will have an all-day bout of rain, but passing downpours and lightning will affect several areas throughout the course of Thursday.

This evening, though, a few thunderstorms will be present in tri-state counties before diminishing late. Temperatures will be mainly in the 80s, falling into the 70s overnight. Thursday highs will be in the low to mid 90s, warmest where there is more sunlight.

A stalling front nearby for Friday through the weekend will aid in more showers and storms, producing a partly sunny to mostly cloudy trend. Again, washout conditions won't be widespread, but the coverage of showers and storms will be numerous and scattered around for most regions.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist