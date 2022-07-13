TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The unsettled weather pattern will stretch into the night, but the effects will be limited in terms of showers and storms covering the area. They'll be spotty and mostly located in tri-state counties, where they can be briefly heavy. Rain is isolated through the evening in the Suwannee Valley, then scattered near the coast and offshore overnight. It'll be seasonably mild and humid with lows in the mid 70s. Intermittent sunshine is predicted for Thursday with another round of passing, scattered showers and storms around the region, possibly becoming more frequent and widespread near and west of the Lake Seminole region. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s, slightly warmer if there's more sun, though. The combination of deep moisture and another slow-moving, meandering frontal zone will keep the chance for occasional rain and thunder high through the weekend, with some breaks of clearer sky mixed in between. Rainfall accumulations can go over two inches over the span of the next four days.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist