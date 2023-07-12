Wednesday evening First to Know forecast (07/12/2023)

Today's rounds of passing rain and thunder have left patches of cloudiness across several counties. Ongoing rain and downpours are spotty with a little lightning and thunder. The action will decrease as night falls, with a clearing trend in many cases. Some local spots of fog can form in the morning with lingering moisture and light winds. Low temperatures start in the mid 70s, then readings climb through the 80s to the low 90s by early afternoon. The next cycle of showers and storms will form by then, with activity scattered to numerous in coverage and locally heavy. Highs top out in the mid 90s in areas of late-arriving rain or no rain at all. There will be small-scale changes in the pattern through the weekend, but the basic premise of the pattern supports daily rain opportunities.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist