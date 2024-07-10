Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (07/10/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tonight's rain and storm activity will continue pushing eastward, with a few more brief bouts of downpours for some neighborhoods along the I-10 counties. Severe weather is not expected, nor is widespread flooding. Clouds will stick around through midnight before a general clearing trend occurs before sunrise. Evening temps will fall into the 80s and hit lows in the mid 70s in the morning.

The drier air in middle and northern Georgia will be shoved south by northerly winds Thursday. Some of those winds are prompted by high pressure to the northwest and a swirl of low pressure to the northeast of our region. The drier air will greatly reduce rain development in the afternoon for southern Georgia and some locations around the I-10 corridor. Deeper moisture remains available near the coast, where the sea breeze and a lingering front will help pop up a few showers and storms. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s south, to mid and upper 90s north.

The weekend has an ongoing influence of dry air, which eventually gets washed out by lurking moisture to the south. Rain coverage will be in the isolated range for inland areas through Saturday, with scattered pockets in the Big Bend coastal counties and in the lower Suwannee Valley. We'll have hot afternoons in the mid to upper 90s, but the lower moisture levels through Saturday can keep the heat index from topping heat advisory levels.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist