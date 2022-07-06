TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The cycle of pop-up late-day showers and storms is underway, originating from the sea breeze along coastal counties and moving northwest. Separate thunderstorms in middle Georgia will meander and possibly trigger additional scattered development near US 82. Any spot storm can cause heavy rain and frequent lighting within a small area of space. Later tonight, we'll have a trend of broken cloudiness and patches of clear sky with lows in the mid 70s. Thursday will feature steadily rising temps into the mid 90s by mid-afternoon before showers and storms sprout up again. Rain coverage is anticipated to increase gradually through Sunday as a front sags into the region and stays around, setting up higher chances for rainfall amounts reaching 2" or more through early next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist