Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (07/03/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The abundance of tropical moisture is supporting local downpours that will eventually wind down in our neighborhoods after 10 p.m. The night ahead will be variably cloudy with temperatures falling from the 80s into the 70s. The cooling will be quicker in areas of rain. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 70s, similar to previous mornings this week.

Independence Day will have the usual summertime fare of morning sunshine, scattered clouds, building heat with high humidity, and developing showers and storms scattered around in the afternoon. Local downpours will cause a drenching, and occasional lightning is possible. Favored areas for scattered rain and thunder will be along the north-moving sea breeze and sections of our I-75 counties. Also in typical fashion, showers and storms will decrease to isolated coverage by sunset. Forecast highs will be in the mid 90s, with feels-like values around 105° to 110°, triggering heat advisories for some local counties.

The rest of the holiday weekend offers little day-to-day change. Rain development and coverage may decrease just a bit for Friday and Saturday, returning to numerous amounts of showers and storms by Sunday, but there is no day that does not have a few storms included. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s, and lows remain in the mid to upper 70s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist