TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Many areas of locally heavy rain and briefly strong thunderstorms have popped up in various parts of the region. All of these will move slowly and can cause a quick inch of rain in affected locales. The recent batch of storms will trigger other storms in other areas before subsiding later in the night. Some cloudiness will be left over as temps reach the 70s in spots that receive rain. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s, turning around to highs in the lower 90s Thursday afternoon with a sun-and-clouds mix before new thunderstorms develop. The same hazards of downpours and local gusts exist in Thursday's scattered storms. Moisture and a nearby disturbance can heighten rain coverage Friday and Saturday with occasional peeks of sun.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist