Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (06/28/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Isolated late-afternoon and evening showers or a storm can still form along the sea breeze zone near Big Bend coastal communities, but the activity will stay brief and limited. Elsewhere, it will be quite hot for the first few hours of the evening. Few clouds will be around, promoting areas of clear sky overnight. Temps will drop into the 80s around sunset or shortly before, and with a slightly less-humid air mass around, we'll have a better chance to get into the mid 70s for morning lows. Thursday features the strongest and closest approach of the heat-wave high-pressure area in the Southeast, squelching the daytime thunderstorm cycle and giving highs an opportunity to hit 100°. Feels-like values will be around 105 to 108°. They days that follow will still be hot, but there will be a gradual return of afternoon pop-up showers and storms into the beginning of the Independence Day weekend. Highs will range from 96° to 99° through Sunday. After the 4th of July, broader rain chances are being indicated.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist