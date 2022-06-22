TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Many locations reached the upper 90s, and some met or exceeded 100° this afternoon. There isn't much promise for even an isolated shower for the coastline. The heat lingers for several hours with readings gradually falling out of the 90s and 80s later tonight. The sky will be mainly clear with lows reaching the upper and mid 70s. There won't be many changes in the pattern for Thursday, so near record-breaking highs are projected between 95° at the coast to near 105° in interior southern Georgia. Tallahassee proper can tie a record at 103°. While Friday will also be hot near 100°, the afternoon thunderstorm cycle will resume, which can help bust the heat in areas that receive rain. A front will help form scattered to numerous showers and storms, which by itself will prevent triple-digit temps from continuing. Weekend and next week temps resemble a more-typical summertime pattern with highs 91° to 95° and areas of daytime showers and storms.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist