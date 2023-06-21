Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (06/21/2023)

More rounds of showers, rain, and a few thunderstorms will affect several local counties late today; the evening rain action will be focused around the state line region with downpours, locally gusty conditions, and isolated severe conditions. Heavy rain can lead to flooding hazards that can quickly develop; a flood watch is up for most of our counties through Friday, as this pattern of periodic rain and storms continues through then. Breaks in the clouds will be challenging to come by. Forecast temperatures tonight will linger in the 70s, and warm into the 80s Thursday and Friday. Rainfall totals through late Friday will range from 2" to 5" with isolated higher amounts, on top of impressive amounts from past rain events. Some decrease in rain coverage is foreseen by Saturday for inland areas, and area-wide on Sunday, even though the drying trend will be temporary.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist