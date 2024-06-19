Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (06/19/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This evening will feature patches of clouds rolling west throughout most local counties, with patchy neighborhood-focused showers scooting in the same direction. There won't be widespread shower coverage, but occasional batches can come off the Atlantic coast and move through on the continued east breeze. The sky will be variably cloudy overnight with a limited chance for sprinkles. Temps will go into the 70s by late tonight and reach lows in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday afternoon won't be much different from previous afternoons this week — partly cloudy to partly sunny sky with a few showers roaming over the landscape. The 30% total coverage favors northern Florida counties. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, highest in areas with more sun and no rain.

Tropical moisture connects to the region late this week, which would revive the daily shower and thunderstorm cycle and reintroduce scattered thunderstorms by Friday afternoon. Hit-or-miss variety of rain and thunder is expected this weekend, turning scattered to numerous with the coverage early next week. These changes should bump high temps down closer to average, but staying in the range of the low to mid 90s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist