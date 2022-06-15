Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (06/15/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's plenty hot outside, and a few thunderstorms are still expected. The setup is different from Tuesday night, as spotty showers and storms are forming later in the afternoon in southern Georgia, but there can be more of an evening/nighttime focus around the Flint River for developing thunderstorms that can be locally strong and gusty. Other areas, especially the I-75 corridor, can go without any sort of rain. Evening temps depend on the spread of clouds and rain. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 70s. Another toasty day is forecast Thursday with fewer late-day showers or storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. Heat-index values will reach 105° to 112°, and a heat advisory will be in place. Above-average temperatures closing in on 100° are expected for the weekend and parts of next week with widely scattered to isolated storms.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist