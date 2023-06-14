Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (06/14/2023)

Several severe thunderstorms will continue moving east across interior southern Georgia counties early this evening, producing strong wind gusts, hail, and tornadoes. Near the state line, the storms have been less intense, but still can flare up to strong and severe levels. A tornado watch is in effect for most south Georgia counties until 7:00, but late tonight, a second batch of thunderstorms will develop in the Deep South and move through the tri-state and other local counties early Thursday morning. These will contain broader strong and damaging wind gusts that can arrive in the region in the overnight hours. Additional severe-weather watches and warnings are possible at night, when such conditions are particularly hazardous. Lows will be in the 70s, and highs tomorrow will be in the 80s to around 90°, when a possible third batch of active storms can develop and push through local communities. Each day through the weekend will feature scattered rain and thunderstorms, some severe.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist