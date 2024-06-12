Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (06/12/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A few daytime spots of thunderstorms have led to the development of more localized downpours and temporary bouts of lightning and thunder. The action remains spotty to widely scattered this evening, with a focus for some eastern areas (around the I-75 corridor) to encounter these conditions through 8:00. Leftover showers will stretch toward midnight with less intensity. It'll be partly cloudy, mild, and humid overnight with temps falling through the 80s and into the low to mid 70s for lows.

Thursday's thunderstorm cycle gets kicked off in the early afternoon, supported by a weak disturbance in the upper atmosphere. More locally soaking rain with some occasional stronger wind gusts will be seen in select areas, mainly the Florida Big Bend and south-central Georgia counties. Afternoon highs will still be in the low to mid 90s, with some upper 90s in the Chattahoochee River region.

Further heating is expected Friday and Saturday with a broad high-pressure zone over the Tennessee Valley squelching excessive shower and storm formation for those two days. Highs in the upper 90s inland will be common, with some areas maxing out around 100° on Saturday. We start tapping into southeast winds Sunday and beyond, bringing up the chances for additional rain and storms to fire off for the new week. This activity will help modify temp trends, returning forecast highs to the low to mid 90s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist