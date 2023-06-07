Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (06/07/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — An early dose of showers and thunderstorms has already faded out in most cases, but late-day rain and thunder in southeastern Alabama can cross into southwestern Georgia communities this evening. Otherwise, there will be varying amounts of leftover cloud cover which will gradually clear and diminish throughout the night. Forecast readings will be mainly in the 80s and 70s this evening, falling toward 70° and the upper 60s for morning lows. Clouds are likely to build again Thursday, leading to a few more showers and thunderstorms, with some help from a slow-moving cold front approaching from the north. Highs will still make a run toward 90°. Spots of rain can be heavy with a couple of gustier and stronger storms possible. Friday, the front slips closer to the coast and more showers and storms will develop. Saturday will be slightly drier than Sunday but staying seasonably warm.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist