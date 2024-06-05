Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (06/05/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Just like the last few evenings, only a limited number of neighborhoods will received showers, rain, or a quick thunderstorm. What does form will move to the northeast, then taper off in the early part of the night.

Areas of clouds and some breaks of clear sky are anticipated later tonight. Temps will go from the 80s early evening to the lower 70s before sunrise.

A cold front in the Tennessee Valley will move southeast toward us Thursday. It will clash with available moisture to trigger scattered to numerous showers and storms, affecting inland areas first throughout the day. The storms won't be particularly organized or severe, but the usual storm hazards of downpours, lightning, and wind gusts will be present, and a couple of storms can go strong under the right circumstances. The action will shift south of the state line later Thursday and into Friday morning. Highs will top out in the upper 80s north to lower 90s south.

Showers will be leftover for coastal and southern sections after dawn Friday, with substantially clearer and drier conditions inland eventually affecting all areas by the evening. With dry air and sunshine to close out the week, mornings will drop into the upper 60s but highs will be in the mid 90s, with a few locations breaching the upper 90s Friday and/or Sunday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist