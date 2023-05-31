Wednesday evening First to Know forecast (05/31/2023)

It will be considerably cloudy this evening with a couple of zones of showers moving from east to west around the state line counties. The activity doesn't cause much concern for active weather or severe storms, but some neighborhoods can get a quick soaking this evening. Occasional shower activity will refocus on the coastal areas overnight and Thursday, prompted by a swirl of low pressure a good bit south of the Panhandle shores. The associated cloud cover will limit the sunshine Thursday as well as the heating possibilities. Tonight's lows will be in the mid to upper 60s and Thursday's highs reach the mid 80s. Rain accumulations can be locally heavy, with totals through Friday topping 1-2" in a few cases. We'll turn drier Saturday as the disturbance moves away and a small amount of dry air and northeast winds reduce the chances for showers or storms.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist