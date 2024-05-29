Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (05/29/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Some extra cloud cover coming from a weakening area of rain in Alabama can prevent some local neighborhoods from having a totally clear evening and night, but the leftover cloud deck isn't going to enhance our already-slim chance for a shower. The conditions tonight will be uneventful, with occasional clear breaks, lingering drier air, and evening temps that start off warm but steadily cool down into the 70s before midnight. Morning lows are set to be in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday offers a sun-and-cloud mix in general and not much promise for afternoon showers or storms. Just an isolated case is possible in the peak of the daytime heating, along with additional clouds in the Chattahoochee River valley. Highs will get into the lower 90s once again, with lower coastal readings from the sea breeze.

The end of the week will feature a split precipitation coverage pattern. A disturbance near the Mid-South region will concentrate rain and storm development over the central Gulf region east to the Panhandle. Local coverage of showers and storms favors the tri-state region on Saturday and then the western half of the area Sunday. There will still be times of sunshine, and the I-75 counties may receive little to no rain over the weekend. Temperatures at that time will be close to average (upper 60s for lows, near 90° for highs).

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist