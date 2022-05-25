Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (05/25/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A corridor of persistent rain and passing thunderstorms will begin to diminish along the Apalachicola/Chattahoochee river system, where spot flooding is possible. Most of these rainy and stormy area will remain in the westernmost parts of the Big Bend and southwestern Georgia through this evening, while eastern areas (near I-75) stay mainly dry. The southeast wind flow will keep the muggy feel locked in place with lows around 70° and a variably cloudy sky. A cold front will swing to the east through Thursday, enhancing rain and thunderstorm chances again for the western parts of the region. Highs will be in the mid 80s to low 90s, warmest in areas that get rain late. A couple of stronger or severe storms can occur in the tri-state region later in the afternoon into the night, with scattered storms moving east Friday morning across the Suwannee region. There will be a clearing trend for the weekend with a little less humidity.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist