Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (05/24/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The most abundant shower coverage is around and south of Interstate 10 late today. Thunderstorms are not as widespread, but some coastal communities will be occasionally soggy with times of light to moderate rain. Isolated showers in southern Georgia will move to the southwest and decrease in number this evening. Broken cloudiness is likely in the southern half of the area with a clearer sky across inland counties. Forecast lows will be in the low 60s north to mid 60s south. Thursday features a continued increase in the dry air around the region, with scattered clouds and a chance for a passing shower in the I-75 and Suwannee River regions. Highs will be a little below average, in the low to mid 80s. Sunshine will further increase Friday and Saturday with northeast to north winds pushing the unseasonably dry air over the area for the first few days of the holiday weekend. Isolated showers return to the forecast Monday and Tuesday, with a couple of thunderstorms by Wednesday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist