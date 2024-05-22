Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (05/22/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We go into the evening with another round of scattered cloud cover, decreasing some once the sun sets. A few zones of thicker clouds in the I-10/US 19 region can spit out an ever-so-brief shower, but rain effects will be quite limited and most areas will miss out on any activity.

Breaks of clear sky and patchy clouds and fog are anticipated early Thursday morning as temperatures fall through the 70s and drop into the mid to upper 60s for lows.

Thursday behaves very similarly to other afternoons this week with a partly cloudy sky and a stray late-day shower along the sea breeze flow. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s coast to lower 90s inland. Feels-like values will be in the upper half of the 90s range, considering more moisture will be around.

The pattern doesn't fundamentally change through the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. There can still be an isolated shower or storm, but it's highly unlikely that any huge impacts will be experienced.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist