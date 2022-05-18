Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (05/18/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Slightly drier air, plus higher air pressure, has zapped most of the region's rain chances. An isolated storm is possible near US 19 in the northern Nature Coast, and in portions of the Florida Panhandle. Otherwise, puffy clouds will begin clearing out early this evening, and areas of clear sky will prevail overnight. A hint of fog is possible before dawn as lows drop into the upper 60s and low 70s. It'll be hot again Thursday afternoon with highs near 90° at the coast and mid 90s inland with only isolated pop-up showers or a storm in the afternoon. Tropical moisture is still set to connect to the region starting late Friday, enhancing cloudiness for the weekend and raising the chances for occasional showers, rain, and thunder. No obvious severe-weather indications are noted, but it can be soggy and dreary at times.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist