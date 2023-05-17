Wednesday evening First to Know forecast (05/17/2023)

The earlier development of rain and thunderstorms will create a more-settled pattern for most local areas this evening and tonight, especially along and south of the Florida/Georgia line. Scattered clouds will linger with a few breaks of clear sky late tonight and early in the morning. Evening showers and storms are more possible in southwestern Georgia through 11 p.m., then subside in the morning. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s, and Thursday highs will be in the 80s as more clouds block the sunshine by late morning and areas of developing rain and thunderstorms take hold. There can be locally high rainfall totals with spot flooding and isolated stronger thunderstorms with gusty winds and excessive lightning. Friday and Saturday's rain expectations will be held to near the coastline with a slight bit of drier air attempting to move into inland locations.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist