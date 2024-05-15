Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (05/15/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are in the middle of a departing storm system (now over the central Florida peninsula) and an incoming disturbance that impacts the weather quality of the weekend. But in this in-between period, we have calmer conditions, slightly less-humid air, and increasingly clear sky. As the sun sets and temps cool, late-day clouds will dissipate. The night will be mainly clear through sunrise with readings going from the 80s to the 70s this evening, ending up with mid 60s for Thursday morning lows.

Thursday afternoon will bring in some warm-weather clouds, but adequate sunshine will remain. Temps rise steadily into the 80s late-morning and lower 90s for afternoon highs.

The next disturbance from the lower Plains swings into the Deep South Friday. We will have an increase in clouds and the first of the showers and storms reaching western areas late in the day. The peak rain and storm coverage locally is expected Saturday. Like previous systems, a chance exists for stronger storms with wind gusts, lightning, and even a tornado or two, so severe weather is included in the outlook. The action decreases Sunday morning.

A glance at next week shows a pattern change that prevent these frequent storm clusters from coming through our area; instead, a dry and hotter stretch of days is foreseen.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist